UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Directs E&T To Provide Vehicle Number-plates At District Level

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Ombudsman directs E&T to provide vehicle number-plates at district level

Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has issued directions to the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (ET&NC) Punjab and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to develop a viable and structured system for distributing vehicle number-plates to the public at the district level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has issued directions to the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (ET&NC) Punjab and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to develop a viable and structured system for distributing vehicle number-plates to the public at the district level.

The current process of issuing vehicle number-plates is inadequate and, therefore, an organised mechanism needs to be established. Additionally, he instructed the ET&NC department to provide a monthly report about the issuance and supply of number-plates to the public.

A statement, issued by a spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab office on Tuesday, stated that the complaints received by the office of the ombudsman regarding problems faced by the public due to delay in issuance and delivery of vehicle number-plates, the ombudsman sought a report from the secretary Excise & Taxation Department.

In this regard, the ET&NC Department informed that it entered into an agreement with the NRTC for the issuance of vehicle number-plates in 2020, and initially, issued the purchase order for the supply of two million number-plates to it. Later, two purchase orders were also issued for issuance of three million more number-plates.

The Excise Department informed that the own motion notice by Ombudsman Punjab had resulted in provision of a schedule by the NRTC for the supply of more number plates. The supply of number-plates is in progress and 152,086 plates had been prepared and supplied to the Excise Department between December 2022 to January 2023.

The spokesman added that the issue of providing number-plates to over 2.2 million vehicle owners across the province would soon be resolved, in accordance with the instructions of the Ombudsman Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicle Progress January December 2020 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer M ..

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s house

27 minutes ago
 UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leade ..

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin ..

43 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

1 hour ago
 US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washingt ..

US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washington to Protest Judicial Reform ..

41 minutes ago
 "Art from the Heart" goes on display

"Art from the Heart" goes on display

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.