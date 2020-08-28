Ombudsman directs housing authorities to ensure standardized construction work of govt projects

Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz Friday directed PHA, CDA and FGE housing authorities to ensure the completion of government housing projects and avoid unnecessary delays and poor construction work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz Friday directed PHA, CDA and FGE housing authorities to ensure the completion of government housing projects and avoid unnecessary delays and poor construction work.

While chairing a high level meeting to review progress in different government housing sectors, ombudsman has shown concern over poor construction work and difficulties in completing government housing projects in different parts of the country. He directed PHA, FGE Housing Authority to ensure completion of all codal formalities of the Regulators such as CDA or any other authority before starting of any new project, a statement issued here said.

He directed FGE Housing Authority to constitute committees of allottees in all government sectors to remove construction and maintenance issues and their complaints.

He also directed CDA, PHA and FGEHA for provision of hospital facilities in new sectors. He further directed Chairman CDA to hand over possession of plots to their allottees in Park Enclave-I&II at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, MD, PHA Tariq Rasheed, DG, FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa, DG, National Police Foundation and other senior officials of the departments.

The MD, PHA Tariq Rasheed informed that out of 588 flats in Kuri road project, 272 have been handed over to its allottees, and 60% work has been completed in respect of 366 remaining apartments which would be completed by 15th September and in October these would be handed over to their allottees.

He said that necessary NOCs from all departments concerned have been obtained for all PHA housing projects.

PHA assured that apartments are being handed over to their allottees after their complete satisfaction on construction standards.

The Chairman, CDA informed that access road to PHA apartments has been given through Park Enclave Project. MD, PHA further informed that 58% construction work has been completed of 3200 multi storey apartments in Sector I-12 and 1584 apartments in I-16/3 would be handed over to the allottees by March next year.

The DG, FGEPHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa informed that 90 % encroachments in Sector G-13 & 14 have been cleared and allotments of pending plots would be cleared in 8 months.

The DG informed that mutation process of Green Enclave-I & II at Bara Kahu has been completed and development work is on its fast track. He said that development work in Green Enclave-I would be completed by April, 2023. He also said that 6000 more plots have been created in Green Enclave-II sector and its Lay out plan as well as Engineering Plan have been approved, whereas, 36000 government employees have been registered as yet.

The Chairman CDA, Amir Ali Ahmed informed the Federal Ombudsman that issues of NOC and other approvals have been settled by removing most of the irritants in government housing sectors. He said that possession of plots in Park Enclave-I&II schemes would be handed over at the earliest. He further informed that a major project for provision of water to Islamabad from Ghazi Brotha is underway. He also stated that under the direction of Federal Ombudsman, maintenance work in F-9 and other Parks of Islamabad is in process.