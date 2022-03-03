UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Directs Investigation Officers To Hold Khuli Katcheris For Provision Of Speedy Justice

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Ombudsman directs Investigation Officers to hold Khuli Katcheris for provision of speedy justice

Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Thursday directed Senior Advisors and Investigation Officers to hold Khuli Katcheris (open courts) in remote tehsils/districts to provide speedy and inexpensive justice at the doorsteps of the complainants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Thursday directed Senior Advisors and Investigation Officers to hold Khuli Katcheris (open courts) in remote tehsils/districts to provide speedy and inexpensive justice at the doorsteps of the complainants.

Addressing a meeting of Senior Advisors and Investigation Officers, he said in the first phase, Khuli Katcheris will be organized in tehsils/districts falling within the jurisdiction of the existing Regional Offices.

This will give the general public an opportunity to raise their grievances in the presence of the representative of the federal departments, closer to their homes and get immediate relief.

Currently, the institution of Ombudsman in addition to its Head Office in Islamabad, is extending services to general public through 14 Regional Offices operating at Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, D.I. Khan, Gujranwala, Abbottabad, Kharan and Sargodha, he added.

The Ombudsman's Office in terms of legal provisions governing its establishment, is empowered to constitute Inspection Teams for the performance of any its functions.

Qureshi stated that inspection teams headed by Senior Advisors would be constituted which would include notables from the civil society to visit select institutions like NADRA, Government Hospitals, Passport Office etc.

He added that the proposed inspection visits will help improve the service delivery of such organizations and provide necessary relief to the general public.

Qureshi stated that the Regional Offices, in addition to the existing complaint resolution system, will soon start redressing grievances of the general public through the medium of Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD).

The relevant legal provisions empower the Wafaqi Mohtasib to informally conciliate, amicably resolve or settle any grievance without any written memorandum without the necessity of docketing any complaint or issuing any official notice.

The introduction of IRD system will greatly benefit common citizens in remote areas particularly those who cannot afford to hire expensive legal services or face lengthy litigation process.

Ombudsman stated that the institution has earned public acclaim for its role and the commendable services that it has rendered during the last 38 years. He expressed satisfaction over the disposal of more than 110,000 complaints during the last year with an impressive implementation rate of 92% of its decisions/findings within the stipulated time frame of 60 days.

He stressed that many of the public complaints would not even arise if the Federal agencies were to undertake internal review of their practices and introduce an affective mechanism for self correction as well as punishment to the delinquent officials for their negligence and inefficiency.

He directed his Investigation Offices and staff to work closely with the representatives of the Federal agencies with a view to addressing systemic flaws and early redressal of public grievances and timely implementation of decisions without the necessity of invoking punitive legal provisions.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Resolution Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Abbottabad Civil Society Visit Hyderabad Sargodha Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Kharan From Government

Recent Stories

Rain to bring a good impact on Potohar's region cr ..

Rain to bring a good impact on Potohar's region crops

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits St. Joseph's Cathedral Church, ..

Commissioner visits St. Joseph's Cathedral Church, Lalkurti

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on law defers High Courts E ..

National Assembly body on law defers High Courts Establishment Amendment Bill

2 minutes ago
 Senate body on Maritime Affairs meets

Senate body on Maritime Affairs meets

2 minutes ago
 Dow, S&P 500 extend gains as markets monitor Ukrai ..

Dow, S&P 500 extend gains as markets monitor Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Sir Syed Uni organizes final year project exhibiti ..

Sir Syed Uni organizes final year project exhibition

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>