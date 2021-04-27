UrduPoint.com
Ombudsman Directs MD WASA For Regular Water Supply To Residents

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:51 PM

Ombudsman directs MD WASA for regular water supply to residents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan while disposing of two separate complaints on Tuesday directed the Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad to ensure regular supply of potable water to the residents of Masoodia Colony, Jurial Shah Colony as well as residents of the Street no. 4 islam Nagar.

During the proceedings on complaints, Executive Engineer concerned reported that the grievances of complainants had been addressed.

The Ombudsman Sindh expressed his satisfaction that after his intervention the residents of Masoodia Colony, Jurial Shah Colony and Street No.

4 of Islam Nagar Hyderabad were getting regular supply of water and directed the Managing Director to ensure regular supply of water as per undertaking submitted during proceedings.

It may be mentioned here that two separate complaints were filed before the Ombudsman Sindh by M/s Ghulam Hussain Shaikh and Ameeruddin and others against no supply of potable water in their respective areas.

