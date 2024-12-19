Ombudsman directs Sindh Health Department to resolve pending complaints promptly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Mohammad Sohail Rajput, chaired a meeting to address public complaints related to the Sindh Health Department. The meeting, held at the Ombudsman’s office, was attended by Health Secretary Muhammad Rehan Baloch, advisors, the Registrar of the Provincial Ombudsman, and other officials.

During the meeting, the Provincial Ombudsman and the Health Secretary were briefed on various public grievances lodged with the Ombudsman's office concerning the health department. In response, Mohammad Sohail Rajput directed the Health Secretary to promptly resolve all legitimate pending complaints and appoint focal persons immediately. He also requested details on the operational budget of Sindh Government Hospital, Liaquatabad.

The Ombudsman highlighted issues including the dismissal of polio workers without pay and complaints from employees recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for swift resolution.

Health Secretary Rehan Baloch assured immediate action, promising the nomination of focal persons and the timely redress of valid complaints. He also requested all relevant documents to expedite the process. Additionally, instructions will be issued to ensure continuous coordination between focal persons and the Ombudsman’s offices.

The Ombudsman announced plans for a follow-up meeting to review progress on pending and resolved complaints.