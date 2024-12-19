Ombudsman Directs Sindh Health Department To Resolve Pending Complaints Promptly
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Mohammad Sohail Rajput, chaired a meeting to address public complaints related to the Sindh Health Department. The meeting, held at the Ombudsman’s office, was attended by Health Secretary Muhammad Rehan Baloch, advisors, the Registrar of the Provincial Ombudsman, and other officials.
During the meeting, the Provincial Ombudsman and the Health Secretary were briefed on various public grievances lodged with the Ombudsman's office concerning the health department. In response, Mohammad Sohail Rajput directed the Health Secretary to promptly resolve all legitimate pending complaints and appoint focal persons immediately. He also requested details on the operational budget of Sindh Government Hospital, Liaquatabad.
The Ombudsman highlighted issues including the dismissal of polio workers without pay and complaints from employees recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for swift resolution.
Health Secretary Rehan Baloch assured immediate action, promising the nomination of focal persons and the timely redress of valid complaints. He also requested all relevant documents to expedite the process. Additionally, instructions will be issued to ensure continuous coordination between focal persons and the Ombudsman’s offices.
The Ombudsman announced plans for a follow-up meeting to review progress on pending and resolved complaints.
Recent Stories
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 reports of various standing committees presented in Senate1 minute ago
-
Economy Parliamentary forum highlights key energy sector challenges1 minute ago
-
DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials1 minute ago
-
Manghopir road project nears completion, expected in two months: NA Informed1 minute ago
-
Ombudsman directs Sindh Health Department to resolve pending complaints promptly1 minute ago
-
Installation of girders on longest Soan Bridge under Rwp Ring Road project begins1 minute ago
-
9 dead,1,399 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
PM increases supply of laptops to Balochistan students from 14% to 18 %: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in Babar theatre11 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of 691 cases in November11 minutes ago
-
BRI Green, GLEN launches to advance sustainable and low-carbon development under BRI11 minutes ago
-
Cattle thieve gang busted11 minutes ago