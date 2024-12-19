Open Menu

Ombudsman Directs Sindh Health Department To Resolve Pending Complaints Promptly

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Ombudsman directs Sindh Health Department to resolve pending complaints promptly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Mohammad Sohail Rajput, chaired a meeting to address public complaints related to the Sindh Health Department. The meeting, held at the Ombudsman’s office, was attended by Health Secretary Muhammad Rehan Baloch, advisors, the Registrar of the Provincial Ombudsman, and other officials.

During the meeting, the Provincial Ombudsman and the Health Secretary were briefed on various public grievances lodged with the Ombudsman's office concerning the health department. In response, Mohammad Sohail Rajput directed the Health Secretary to promptly resolve all legitimate pending complaints and appoint focal persons immediately. He also requested details on the operational budget of Sindh Government Hospital, Liaquatabad.

The Ombudsman highlighted issues including the dismissal of polio workers without pay and complaints from employees recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for swift resolution.

Health Secretary Rehan Baloch assured immediate action, promising the nomination of focal persons and the timely redress of valid complaints. He also requested all relevant documents to expedite the process. Additionally, instructions will be issued to ensure continuous coordination between focal persons and the Ombudsman’s offices.

The Ombudsman announced plans for a follow-up meeting to review progress on pending and resolved complaints.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Polio Budget Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

6 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

6 minutes ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

51 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

56 minutes ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

1 hour ago
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

1 hour ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan