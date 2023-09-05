Ombudsman directs to ensure clearance of delayed number plates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Ombudsman Sindh Ajaz Ali Khan during a Suo-Moto proceedings on non-issuance of number plates to 300,000 vehicles in Sindh, has directed the Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, Sindh to ensure clearance of backlog of delayed number and streamline the process to facilitate the general public.

Atif-ur-Rehman, Secretary to Government of Sindh, Excise and Taxation Department, Karachi, gave a presentation to the Ombudsman in the matter highlighting the reasons for backlog and steps taken to improve the situation.

Afte ther detailed discussions and considering the suggestions made by the Intervener Mr. Nazim Haji (founder chairman of CPLC), who joined the meeting through Zoom from UAE, Ombudsman Sindh directed the Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, Karachi, to examine the feasibility of delivery of number plates to the vehicle owners through courier, extend and improve the service delivery and also consider to integrate the system with NADRA for biometric and related facilities in the public interest.

It has also been directed to prepare feasibility regarding opening / establishment of desks / one window offices at different places in the public interest including the registered motor dealers to bring them in system to curb the corrupt practices. The Department has also been directed to submit the report within one month.