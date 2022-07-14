UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Ensures Payment Of Death Compensation In Respect Of Widow

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Due to intervention of Federal Ombudsman, a complainant Shahid Imran, husband of late Rubina Yasmeen who died in Tezgam train accident of Liaquatpur in November, 2019 received long awaited death compensation of Rs.1.5 million from Pakistan Railways.

Shahid Imran resident of Jhelum filed a complaint against Pakistan Railways for failure to get compensation in respect of his late wife who died in train accident due to eruption of fire in 2019, because of which many people were injured or lost their lives.

Shahid stated that a sum of Rs.50,000 was received earlier from Pakistan Railways, however he did not get the announced compensation of Rs.1.5 million.

During the hearing, the representative of Pakistan Railways informed that they had signed an agreement with Postal Life Insurance (PLI) for payment of death compensation in case of any untoward incident.

He told that Pakistan Railways had already written a letter to PLI for the payment of death compensation to the said complainant.

The Ombudsman directed Pakistan Railways to settle the death compensation claim of the complainant within 30 days. Finally, with the efforts of Pervez Halim Rajput, consultant (Implementation) of the WMS, a cheque of Rs.1.5 million has been issued to the complainant by Pakistan Railways.

The complainant confirmed receipt thereof and thanked the Federal Ombudsman for his kind intervention due to which he received the compensation money after 2.5 years.

