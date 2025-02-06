Ombudsman ensures Rs. 250,000 payment to PASSCO complainant

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Multan's Regional Head Dr Zahid Malik has ensured payment to a citizen from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

According to official sources, a citizen named Mudassar had filed an application with the Federal Ombudsman against PASSCO for failing to pay rent for his leased land in Vehari and refusing to vacate the property.

Taking immediate action, Regional Head Dr Zahid Malik summoned PASSCO officials and initiated an inquiry, which found PASSCO guilty of non-compliance. Consequently, PASSCO was ordered to release the due payment as per the agreement.

Following the Ombudsman’s directive, the department issued a cheque of Rs. 250,000 to the complainant.

In a statement, Dr. Zahid Malik expressed his commitment to enforcing the Federal Ombudsman’s decisions without delay. He warned that negligence from any department would not be tolerated.