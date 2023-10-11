Open Menu

Ombudsman Expresses Satisfaction Over Resolution Of Widow's Complaint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Ombudsman expresses satisfaction over resolution of widow's complaint

The provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction that after his intervention the widow complainant was able to get service dues and appointment order of her son against deceased quota

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan has expressed his satisfaction that after his intervention the widow complainant was able to get service dues and appointment order of her son against deceased quota.

A widow, Fozia Perveen in her complaint stated that her husband was ward Boy in DMC Central who died while in service in July 2017 and since then she was pursuing for payment of service dues and appointment of her son against deceased quota, but department failed to provide relief hence she requested to intervene.

The complaint was admitted and referred to the concerned authorities and after protracted persuasion the pension was sanctioned and dues on account of gratuity, provident and financial assistant paid to her besides her son also appointed as Ward Boy against deceased quota. The complainant expressed her gratitude and expressed thankfulness to Ombudsman Sindh for resolving her issues.

Related Topics

Sindh Died July 2017

Recent Stories

Book on 'Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World O ..

Book on 'Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World Order’ launched

42 seconds ago
 Minister reviews treatment facilities at Said Mith ..

Minister reviews treatment facilities at Said Mitha Hospital

44 seconds ago
 What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

46 seconds ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dub ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and Dubai Health Authority ..

10 minutes ago
 Graphic designing training session held for youth ..

Graphic designing training session held for youth at Lower Chitral

47 seconds ago
 Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel ..

Federal Cabinet calls for immediate halt of Israel’s bombing on Gaza: Solangi

4 minutes ago
GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

GHS Topi named after Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM orders recovery of kidnapped SHO, pol ..

Caretaker CM orders recovery of kidnapped SHO, policemen

12 minutes ago
 NAB holds seminar on role of students in eradicati ..

NAB holds seminar on role of students in eradication of corruption

12 minutes ago
 16000 inspections made, 64 profiteers nabbed in 10 ..

16000 inspections made, 64 profiteers nabbed in 10 days across Multan division

12 minutes ago
 DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical faci ..

DC visits Sir Sadiq Hospital, reviews medical facilities

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt spends Rs 5.11 bln to promote oilseed ..

Punjab govt spends Rs 5.11 bln to promote oilseed crops: Saqib Ateel

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan