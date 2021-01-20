Ombudsman for issuance of ATM cards to CDNS account holders before March

The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Wednesday directed for issuance of automated teller machine (ATM) cards to the account holders of Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) before March in order to help them withdraw their profits anytime

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the CDNS reforms report issued by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS), the federal ombudsman directed the national savings Director General (DG) to facilitate customers including senior citizens, widows and pensioners at par with the banking standards.

CDNS DG Muhammad Khalil informed the meeting that the department has digitized all its 376 branches, whereas 95 per cent work on issuance of ATM cards were completed.

He said the CDNS has completed all the process to make sure issuance of the ATM cards to its account holders, but, it needed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) intervention.

The DG said the CDNS has already requested the Finance Division to issue certain directions to the SBP and National Bank of Pakistan to finalize operational and accounting mechanism for automated payment settlement system on priority.

The Ombudsman asked to issue directions to all stakeholders to finalize the automation of CDNS with its system on priority.

DG Khalil also informed Tahir Shahbaz that they had started transferring profits into the personal accounts of their customers.

He said the CDNS was a reliable source of long-term funding to the government and a widespread distribution network that provided access to protect the savings of senior citizens, widows and pensioners in a rightful manner.

He said the CDNS has planned to launch its Shariah Compliance Product before June this year.

The Federal Ombudsman appreciated the performance of CDNS and directed for provision of better facilities to senior citizens and widows.