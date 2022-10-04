Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the Secretary Civil Aviation Division and heads of FIA, Customs, PIA and other relevant agencies to take immediate necessary measures for resolution of the issues being faced by the people at the Islamabad International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed the Secretary Civil Aviation Division and heads of FIA, Customs, PIA and other relevant agencies to take immediate necessary measures for resolution of the issues being faced by the people at the Islamabad International Airport.

The ombudsman noted that being being the airport of Federal Capital, its services must be of international standards, a press release said on Tuesday.

Taking cognizance of the citizens' complaints against the management of Islamabad International Airport, the Ombudsman constituted a team comprising Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Dr Inamul Haq Javeid, consultant (Implementation) Pervez Haleem Rajput and Director Media M. Javed Chaudhary to investigate and submit report about the performance of One Window Facilitation Desk; delay in immigration; unnecessary checking by the Customs and the progress on the recommendations of his earlier team's visit on April 27.

The committee submitted its preliminary report after making inspection, listening to the complaints of the general public, witnessing the working of different counters, One Window Facilitation Desk and holding meetings with the management of the Airport and other Federal Government agencies responsible for handling the passengers.

The team also inspected the One Window Facilitation Desk where representatives of 12 agencies remained present round-the-clocK.

The airport manager informed the team that under the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib, separate counters for senior citizens, business class passengers and ladies had been established, however, senior citizens complained to the team regarding improper functioning of the counters. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Customs authorities complained of shortage of staff.

The team observed that only two luggage rapping machines were working due to which long queues were witnessed. The team directed the CAA authorities for installation of two more rapping machines.

The passengers complained and requested for provision of facility of visa Protector Stamp at the airport. The team assured to take up the matter with the ministries concerned. The team directed the airport doctor for checking of hygiene standards along with expiry date of food items provided at the airport and asked for submission of fortnightly report to WMS.

The team appreciated the performance of CAA in maintaining cleanliness and ASF (Airport Security Force) for good security arrangements at the airport. The team noted that awareness boards were only in English, and directed to install awareness/guidance boards in urdu language, as well.