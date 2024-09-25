Ombudsman Head will resolved the complaints of government employees in DAO Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Regional Director of Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has revealed that an Khulli Kachari will be held at District Accounts Office Larkana on September 26, 2024 at 11 am in order to solve the problems faced by government employees in institutions and common people.

In this regard, if anyone employees has any complaint, he should reach the given time and place so that his problem can be solved.