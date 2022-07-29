Ombudsman helps provide Rs 25.25mln relief to complainants

The Punjab ombudsman Punjab helped provide cumulative financial relief worth Rs 25.25 million to 15 complainants of different districts, who had approached for the office for resolution of their issues pertaining to provincial government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab ombudsman Punjab helped provide cumulative financial relief worth Rs 25.25 million to 15 complainants of different districts, who had approached for the office for resolution of their issues pertaining to provincial government departments.

In a statement issued on Friday, the spokesman explained that the involvement of the ombudsman office on complaints of non-payment of pensions and employment dues had resulted in payment of Rs. 931,224 by the Higher Education Department to Manzoor Ahmed of Lahore and Rs.1,993,945 mln to Muhammad Hameed of Bahawalpur.

Similarly, Rs. 1,259,784 were paid to Rawalpindi's Muhammad Bashir by the executive engineer buildings division, Rs. 1,631,632 to Shafqat Irshad of Rahim Yar Khan by the district education authority and Rs. 2,049,909 to Muhammad Ashraf by district health authority Muzaffargarh, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Rs. 2,310,429 were given to Zaib Mai along with the creation of an OSD post and employment dues worth Rs.

1,523,028 of a deceased government employee were also paid to her husband namely Muhammad Ashiq from Sheikhupura, the spokesman noted. Sabiran Bibi of Nankana Sahib district succeeded in getting her pension dues amounting to Rs 1,984,799, the spokesman added.

The spokesman explained that the Irrigation Department paid Rs.16 lakh each to Naseem Akhtar and Samina Mukhtar of Sheikhupura while the Local Government and Community Development Department Faisalabad provided Rs 16 lakh to Sumaira Shahid and Rs 22 lakh each to Naheed Zafar and Amtal Jannat.

In a related development, the Directorate of Land Record disbursed Rs 19 lakh to Zargham Farooq of Dera Ghazi Khan as dues of his deceased father's employment after the involvement of the ombudsman.

Similarly, the Agriculture Department paid salary dues of Rs 867,791 to Razia Sultana of Raiwind along with the creation of an OSD post, the spokesman concluded.

The complainants have thanked the ombudsman office for providing relief to them.