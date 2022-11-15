Ombudsman helps widow get job

Sindh Ombudsman, Ajaz Ali Khan expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of his office intervention and and appointment of Mst. Madiha, the widow of Faizan Ali, against deceased quota after four years of death of her husband

The above named widow filed a complaint in April, 2021 alleging that the authorities concerned have refused to process the request for her appointment against deceased quota in place of her husband who was Draftsman in the office of Executive Engineer, Buildings Division, GOR Colony, Hyderabad. Her husband died during service in July, 2018, as provided under the law, said release from Sindh Ombudsman office here on Tuesday.

Mst. Madiha appealed the Ombudsman to intervene and get her justice.

The matter was taken up with the authorities concerned and in response, the Executive Engineer, Buildings Division, Hyderabad, reported that the complainant was required to furnish No Objection from other legal heirs of the deceased employee and that matter was pending in the court for issuance of Succession Certificate.

After continuous follow up, it has been reported by the Works and Services Department, Government of Sindh that the case of the complainant for appointment as Telephone Operator has been approved by the Chief Secretary Sindh and sent to District Recruitment Committee for verification and approval as required under the rules. The complainant confirmed her appointment.