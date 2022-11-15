UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Helps Widow Get Job

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Ombudsman helps widow get job

Sindh Ombudsman, Ajaz Ali Khan expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of his office intervention and and appointment of Mst. Madiha, the widow of Faizan Ali, against deceased quota after four years of death of her husband

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Ombudsman, Ajaz Ali Khan expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of his office intervention and and appointment of Mst. Madiha, the widow of Faizan Ali, against deceased quota after four years of death of her husband.

The above named widow filed a complaint in April, 2021 alleging that the authorities concerned have refused to process the request for her appointment against deceased quota in place of her husband who was Draftsman in the office of Executive Engineer, Buildings Division, GOR Colony, Hyderabad. Her husband died during service in July, 2018, as provided under the law, said release from Sindh Ombudsman office here on Tuesday.

Mst. Madiha appealed the Ombudsman to intervene and get her justice.

The matter was taken up with the authorities concerned and in response, the Executive Engineer, Buildings Division, Hyderabad, reported that the complainant was required to furnish No Objection from other legal heirs of the deceased employee and that matter was pending in the court for issuance of Succession Certificate.

After continuous follow up, it has been reported by the Works and Services Department, Government of Sindh that the case of the complainant for appointment as Telephone Operator has been approved by the Chief Secretary Sindh and sent to District Recruitment Committee for verification and approval as required under the rules. The complainant confirmed her appointment.

Related Topics

Sindh Died Hyderabad April July 2018 From Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

US-China Commission Warns of Chinese Ties With Rus ..

US-China Commission Warns of Chinese Ties With Russia - Report to Congress

17 seconds ago
 EFP hails govt's decision on domestic gas consumpt ..

EFP hails govt's decision on domestic gas consumption

18 seconds ago
 Vehicles fined for tinted windows, fancy plates, s ..

Vehicles fined for tinted windows, fancy plates, smoke-emitting vehicles

20 seconds ago
 Russia to Remain Significant Cyber Threat to US Ne ..

Russia to Remain Significant Cyber Threat to US Networks - Mayorkas

26 minutes ago
 Woman, 6-year-old child shot dead

Woman, 6-year-old child shot dead

26 minutes ago
 US Congress Should Order Pentagon Review of Ways t ..

US Congress Should Order Pentagon Review of Ways to Bolster Taiwan's Defense - C ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.