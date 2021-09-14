UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Helps Widow Get Rs1.2 Mln Dues

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ombudsman helps widow get Rs1.2 mln dues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Ombudsman Aijaz Ali Khan helped widow of Zakir Siddiqui, deceased Superintendent in the office of District education Officer, Jamshoro in getting Rs 1.2 million dues of Group Insurance and handed over a cheque to her.

The widow Mst.

Mehnaz filed a complaint in March 2021 that her husband working on the post of Superintendent in the above office died in January 2018 but the dues of group insurance, financial assistance and benevolent fund had not been paid despite completion of the formalities, said an official statement on Tuesday.

As result of the investigation ordered by the Ombudsman, State Life Insurance Corporation cleared the due and submitted the cheque, with commitment that the remaining dues of the benevolent fund and financial assistance would be paid soon.

