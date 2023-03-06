Ombudsman holds open court in Larkana

Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has directed the Additional District Accounts Officer Larkana to solve the problems of government employees, retired employees and the families of the deceased employees without delay

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani has directed the Additional District Accounts Officer Larkana to solve the problems of government employees, retired employees and the families of the deceased employees without delay.

This he said while holding an open court at District Accounts Office Larkana, on Monday.

He said that the problems of the government employees, pensioners and families of the deceased employees should be resolved at the earliest and special care should be taken.

The Regional Director Ombudsman directed the officials to resolve the legitimate issues of the employees and their families in all cases.

He said that this open court is being held on the orders of Sindh provincial Ombudsman.

He also said that for the solution of the legitimate problems of the government employees every month an open court will be held.

He assured the complainants that their legitimate issues would be resolved on the basis of merit for which he issued necessary instructions to the officers and employees of the Finance Department.

Additional District Accounts Officer Abdul Rauf Soomro and Abdul Fattah Soomro were present on the occasion.