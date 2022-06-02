Ombudsman inspection team inspected NPF Sector E-11, heard residents' complaints

The Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday taking cognizance of complaints of residents of National Police Foundation Sector E-11 constituted an Inspection team of senior officers under the supervision of Additional Secretary (Implementation) Mr. Humair Kareem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday taking cognizance of complaints of residents of National Police Foundation Sector E-11 constituted an Inspection team of senior officers under the supervision of Additional Secretary (Implementation) Mr. Humair Kareem.

The team has been given the mandate to hear the complaints of the residents of NPF Sector E-11, management of NPF and suggest remedial measures.

The team heard the complaints of the residents of E-11 and the stance of the management of National Police Foundation against these complaints.

The team also visited different parts of Sector E-11 and directed the management of NPF for immediate redressal of the complaints. The team consisted Additional Secretary (Implementation), Mr. Humair Kareem, Mr. Saqib Khan, Registrar, Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid, Advisor, Mr. Pervez Halim Rajput, consultant (Imp) and Mr. Adnan Ahmed Investigation Officer.

The complainants informed the team about the illegal construction of speed breakers, dilapidated roads, poor security management and tripping of damaged electricity transformers causing power breakdown.

The team was also informed about the poor sanitation and faulty water supply system. The team also observed the narrowing and choking of dirty nullahs during the rainy season causing great nuisance to the residents.

The team also visited the office of NPF where detailed briefing was given by MD, NPF and other officers on the issues being faced by the residents of E-11. He informed that NPF is facing great financial difficulties in resolving the issues of resident of E-11, as property tax is being received by CDA but no maintenance work is being done by it.

He said that if NPF is allowed to receive the said tax the NPF would be in a better position to overcome its financial difficulties and will be able to resolve the grievances of the residents. The team will present a detailed report highlighting the remedial measures within three days to the Federal Ombudsman.