Ombudsman Institute Vital For Good Governance, Transparency, Merit-based System: Azam Suleman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:43 PM

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan on Wednesday said the institution of ombudsman was very important to ensure institutional transparency, supremacy of merit-based system and good governance in the society

In his message to mark the Ombudsman Day 2021, he said that public trust over government institutions was enhanced due to effective role and monitoring of the office of Ombudsman Punjab, adding that provision of free and prompt relief to the common man, including the impecunious strata, had been ensured.

He said that a financial relief of more than Rs 830 million had been provided from January 1, 2020, to September 2021 to various complainants while more than 1,000 canals and 11 marla land had also been retrieved in various districts of the province, having a total value of more than Rs 390 million.

Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman said that public complaints were being dealt with by this office in 30 days while financial matters were decided in a period of 45 days.

Similarly, the district advisors of Ombudsman Punjab were ensuring redressal of public complaints in their respective tehsils along with performing duties in their districts, he added.

He said that people could also submit their applications online along with submitting complaints on plain paper to the ombudsman office, adding that helpline 1050 had been set up to guide the general public about getting relief from government departments and an e-complaint system had also been introduced to keep the complainants informed about the status of their complaints.

The Ombudsman stated that the institution of ombudsman was reflective of the spirit of Islamic justice system ensuring that no government official or institution could dare exploit the rights of general public.

"The office of ombudsman helps to bridge the gap between government and the people seeking relief",he added.

