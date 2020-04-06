Ombudsman issues directives regarding applications' submission

Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has issued directives to Regional Office Abbottabad regarding submission of applications in current situation against bad governance in federal government departments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has issued directives to Regional Office Abbottabad regarding submission of applications in current situation against bad governance in federal government departments.

He issued directives for the presence of at least one or two responsible officials in the office during duty hours to receive public complaints, said an official handout issued by the KP Information Regional Office Abbottabad on Monday.

For the facilitation of the general public, the Ombudsman office has already introduced online complaint registration system and now any complainant can lodge complaints with the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat even from their houses or from their work place. The complainants are not required to visit the office in connection with the registration of their complaints.

The complaints are formally registered and the receipt is then dispatched through SMS and in case of not receiving of receipt or SMS, the concerned regional office should be contacted.

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi has recently inaugurated a Federal Ombudsman (Wafaqi Mohtsib Apps) for the Ombudsman Secretariat at Presidency that is proving a big facility for the general public.

Through this apps, the complainants can now register their genuine complaints through it on Federal Ombudsman No.1055. Similarly, in case of the violation of the rights of any child, the National Children Commissioner can also be contacted through 1056Apps.

Keeping in view the current precautionary measures adopted by the federal and provincial governments, the general public has been informed to follow the same procedure in filing complaint against any federal institute or their officials and utmost efforts would be made for redressal within a period of two months.

There is no need for personal visit to the office of the Federal Ombudsman and if the mentioned facilities are not available, then the staff of the office will be present for provision of all possible assistance.

He has further told the people to Hazara region to utilize these available facilities for the elimination of all kinds of bad governance from the federal government departments.