Ombudsman Launches Mobile Service Under “Public Service Program”
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) In a bid to bring justice and grievance redressal closer to people, the Punjab Ombudsman has announced the launch of a mobile service under its “Public Service Program.”
The initiative will formally be inaugurated next week at the regional office in Multan, according to the spokesman.
Under the project, a specially equipped mobile van will travel across districts and tehsils of South Punjab to register complaints, particularly in remote and underserved areas. The vehicle has been outfitted with modern facilities to ensure on-the-spot registration of complaints and guidance for citizens.
Advisors of the Ombudsman’s office, accompanied by media representatives, will visit far-flung areas to collect grievances directly from the public. The program aims to provide poor and marginalized communities easier access to the institution’s services without the need to travel long distances.
Officials said the initiative reflects the Ombudsman’s commitment to inclusive governance and efficient service delivery. By decentralizing access, the project is expected to significantly increase public benefit from the institution’s complaint redressal mechanism.
