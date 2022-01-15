UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Office Abbottabad Receives 3500 Complaints During Year 2021

Published January 15, 2022

Ombudsman office Abbottabad receives 3500 complaints during year 2021

Following the instruction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Qureshi, the Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad received more than 3500 complaints during 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Following the instruction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Qureshi, the Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad received more than 3500 complaints during 2021. The secretariat resolved the complaints regarding irregularities in the federal government departments according to the law.

According to the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad, during the year 2021, more than 3500 complaints were received on which immediate action was taken and the complainants were provided justice.

Regional head of the Federal Ombudsman office, Abbottabad Khawaja Saif-ul-Haman said that the ombudsman office was established in order to provide cheap and speedy justice to the people regarding mismanagement and irregularities in the federal government departments while the grievances were resolved within 60 days after the receipt.

He further said that earlier the people could only register their complaints through electronic mail which would also continue and we have also introduced a mobile application which is a good feature and now the masses can contact the Federal Ombudsman officers through their mobile phones for the resolve of their issues.

The federal ombudsman was also providing various facilities to the complainant and they could register their complaint without lawyers and or representatives and can get access in the office to send their complaints to the concerned departments.

It was clear in the press statement that the federal ombudsman does not charge any complaint while the applicants can simply write their grievances and register by themselves, through e-mail, or by using a mobile application.

