Ombudsman Office Committed To Provide Speedy Justice: Mehmood Shah
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Regional Director Federal Ombudsman Office Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Hussain Shah has said that office of
the Federal Ombudsman is committed to provide speedy and free-of-cost administrative justice to citizens.
The Federal ombudsman is resolving the complaints of the citizens and enhancing the institution's outreach and accessibility, he said while talking to newsmen here Wednesday.
He said that receiving a number of complaints was a clear manifestation of the trust and confidence of the people in the capacity of Wafaqi Mohtasib, which is committed to address issues of maladministration, inefficiency, neglect and discrimination.
Emphasizing on provision of services to people closer to their homes, the Ombudsman renewed the pledge to
promote and protection of human rights, good governance, and rule of law.
