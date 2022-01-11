UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Office Continues To Provide Relief To Plaintiffs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ombudsman office continues to provide relief to plaintiffs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan provided relief to plaintiffs by issuing the orders of reimbursement of around Rs 17 million to various departments on different complaints.

The complaints were from Lahore, Chakwal, Attock, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan by provincial departments including TEVTA, education, health, population welfare and others.

Similarly, the ombudsman office intervened to reimburse Rs 4 million to different sugarcane farmers of Jhang as payment of their sugarcane crop was lying pending.

The ombudsman office also directed the district accounts officer Khanewal to merge the premature increment amount of Rs 1,330 in the monthly salaries of four different plaintiffs after their departmental promotions.

The board of studies of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan agreed with the complaints of students in the light of directions given by the ombudsman office on an application submitted by Asad Ali of Multan and given five additional marks to all students of law colleges who took paper of Islamic Studies in 2021. This has benefitted hundreds of students.

In a separate development, the health department Rahim Yar Khan also paidsalary arrears to Muhammad Waleed after the intervention of ombudsman office.

