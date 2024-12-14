Ombudsman office disposes of 64 complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman has disposed of 64 complaints lodged against different federal departments.

The Associate Advisor, Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur, Khalid Nazir Khan, conducted a hearing into several complaints lodged against federal departments and disposed of 64 of them. The applicants were provided with relief.

The applicants who lodged their complaints against Multan Electric Company (MEPCO), complaining of over billing were provided relief on head of deduction in electricity bills worth Rs 1.

2 million. On the directions of the Associate Advisor, 18 defective electricity meters were replaced. The electricity of Habib Colony was restored while the Associate Advisor also directed to upgrade two electricity transformers including KVA-50 and KVA-100.

One complainant complained that high transmission line wires were passing over his house who was also provided relief as the officials of the MEPCO were directed to remove wires passing over his home.