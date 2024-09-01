Ombudsman office disposes of cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur, listened to complaints of applicants against different departments and issued directives.

According to a press release issued here, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur, Dr.

Zahid Malik heard applications filed against different departments, seeking relief. He issued directives on the applications pertaining to several departments including Passport Office, FBR, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Sui Gas, Pakistan travel and Tourism, Pakistan Railways and others.

The press release concluded that the hearing was conducted on 30 applications, of them, 26 were disposed of. Further proceedings were underway.