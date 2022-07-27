UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Office Helps Provide Rs 52.86 Mln Relief To Plaintiffs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 07:06 PM

The office of Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs 52.86 million to plaintiffs of different districts seeking redress of their complaints related to provincial government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The office of Ombudsman Punjab has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs 52.86 million to plaintiffs of different districts seeking redress of their complaints related to provincial government departments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman explained that the long-awaited educational stipends of the Zaiwer-e-Taleem Programme, valued at Rs.129,000, had been released to the daughters of five Bhakar residents after the involvement of the ombudsman's office.

In response to two separate applications of Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq of Lahore, the Health Department had released Rs. 9,742,500 and Rs 4,412,500 and confirmed to pay Rs. 1,102,500 and Rs. 240,750 in the next quarter budget after the intervention of ombudsman's office, he added.

The spokesman said that the retired employee of Municipal Corporation Sheikhupura namely Muhammad Mansha had been paid employment dues worth Rs. 2,331,570 and the involvement of the ombudsman's office resulted in the payment of Rs. 3,031,24 to legal heirs of Janu Bibi from Mandi Bahauddin who died during the processing of her application. Apart from payment of dues, Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) had also employed her son, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman asserted that the involvement of the ombudsman's office had resulted in the payment of employment dues of Rs. 3,212,946 to the widow of a Primary schoolteacher by the Education Department. The agriculture director (E&M) released 15,342,669 to Khushab's Malik Allah Daad Khan and other pensioners who had been awaiting their pension amounts for the last three years.

The spokesman mentioned that the district health authority Gujrat had given Rs 2.5 million to Samia Bibi as financial aid, the district education authority Gujranwala had paid Rs 3,386,934 to the widow of Bashir Ahmed and the buildings department Faisalabad had released security dues valuing Rs 3.7 million to the complainant Muhammad Jameel of Sheikhupura, the spokesman added.

As a result of the effective pursuance of the complaint of an employee from Sialkot, 425 employees of the district health authority were paid Rs.1,015,035 every month while the district accounts office had paid Rs. 5,079,675 to them in a period of five months.

The complainants have thanked Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, for providing legal relief to them.

