Ombudsman office in-charge holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Regional Office In-charge Mushtaq Ahmad Awan held an open court at the Benazir Income Support Programme office here on Thursday to review and monitor the BISP survey and listen to complaints of deserving beneficiaries of the programme.

He observed the survey process of beneficiaries, who had come to the BISP office from far-off places for the purpose. He also inspected various sections and reviewed cleanliness arrangements there.

Deputy Director BISP Sargodha Safder Awan briefed the in-charge Federal Ombudsman in detail about the BISP payments, BISP survey and BISP registration process.

He said the survey process was under way in a successful manner at the office and more than 85 deserving women were being surveyed on daily basis. He said the survey would continue for next two months and the BISP Sargodha would complete the survey of more than 86,000 deserving beneficiaries.

He said that staffers from different departments including education, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) were providing services for the BISP. He instructed the BISP officials to provide the payment facility to deserving people in a transparent way. He also met several women, who all expressed satisfaction over the BISP staffers behaviour.