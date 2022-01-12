Ombudsman office intervenes for appointments under rule 17-A

After intervention by the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the individuals from Lahore, Mianwali, and Khanewal districts have been provided government employment in different departments under the rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules 1974.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :After intervention by the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the individuals from Lahore, Mianwali, and Khanewal districts have been provided government employment in different departments under the rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules 1974.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the ombudsman office's spokesman explained that Muhammad Ahmad Raza, hailing from Lahore, had been recruited in grade-III in Government Printing Press Lahore after the intervention of the ombudsman.

Similarly, Mianwali's Farhat Abbas and Khanewal's Muhammad Yar had been given the jobs of a junior clerk in grade-11 in district education authority and naib-qasid in the DC office, respectively.

The spokesman added that executive engineer buildings division Khanewal had given the job of junior clerk to Muhammad Saqibunder rule 17-A on the orders of ombudsman's office.

Meanwhile, the issue of release of starting salary of Hasnain Aslam, who was recruited as naib-qasid in building department first circle Lahore under rule 17-A, had also been resolved after the intervention of the ombudsman office and the accountant general office had released monthly salary to the said employee, the spokesman concluded.