Ombudsman Office Intervenes For Release Of Rs 2.1 Million By PBFB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ombudsman office intervenes for release of Rs 2.1 million by PBFB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Provincial Benevolent Fund board (PBFB) has paid educational scholarships and marriage grants to children of 51 complainants with a total value of 20 lakh 98 thousand rupees.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman said that the action initiated by the ombudsman office on various complaints for the redressal of public issues, the district education authority Bahawalnagar has paid Rs 3,191,171 as employment dues of a late employee to his widow namely Asma Tariq.

Similarly, the Primary and Secondary Health Department paid Rs 11,15,904 to Rabia Faisal as employment arrears of her late husband, district education authority Sheikhupura gave Rs 26,37,962 as financial assistance and leave encashment to Muhammad Ashiq while security deposit of Rs 13,24,000 had been returned to Ijaz Farooq by buildings division Hafizabad after the involvement of ombudsman office, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that the ombudsman office also mediated to help Ms Shaheen Zahid of Khanewal to eke out employment dues of her late husband worth Rs 25,51,667 from the police department after a gap of two years. In a separate development, another widow plaintiff namely Anaran Bibi has been provided with the financial assistance of Rs1.6 million by highway division Mianwali.

