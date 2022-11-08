Ombudsman office intervenes to resolve public issues

On the orders of Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, 22 people, including a professor, have been appointed to the Punjab Bioenergy Institute (PBI) of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :On the orders of Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, 22 people, including a professor, have been appointed to the Punjab Bioenergy Institute (PBI) of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman said that a total of Rs.44 million funds have been provided to run the PBI project aimed at achieving self-reliance and sustainability in alternative energy resources and other growth and economics related prospects. "PBI is also focusing to provide energy solutions at the domestic and industrial levels," he added.

He said that the Irrigation department has released over 2684 million rupees to land acquisition collector Faisalabad for procurement of land for the channelization of Deg Nullah.

"This step has been taken on the own-motion notice of the Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan", he added. Moreover, a sum of 259.5 million rupees, allocated against land acquisition during the current financial year, has also been released by the department, the spokesman added.

In another development, the spokesman reported that the metropolitan corporation Lahore had installed new street lights in the areas of Nishtar Town, Badami Bagh and Shahdara after the involvement of the ombudsman office to resolve the long-awaited issue of the locals.