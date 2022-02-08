UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Office Making Efforts To Resolve People's Problems: Nazar Baloch

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Provincial Ombudsman of Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch on Tuesday said that his office was making efforts to resolve the problems being faced by the people and to provide them prompt justice

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled 'Role and Function of Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan', organized in collaboration with the Governance Policy Project in Sibi, the other day. The provincial ombudsman was accompanied by Ghulam Sarwar Brahui, Associate Adviser to the Federal Ombudsman, Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Director, Office of the Ombudsman, Syed Muhammad Ali, Registrar, Tariq Khan, Shiraz Khan and Protocol Officer Aftab Ahmed and others.

He said every one should play supportive role in resolving mismanagement, corruption and other issues in government departments and in taking action against anti-social elements.

Nazar Baloch lauded the hard work and efforts of the ombudsman for provision of free justice to the people at their doorstep.

He said the people could register their complaints at the regional offices or by phone.

