Ombudsman Office Ordered MEPCO To Change Defective Meters
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Regional Office directed the Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) to change defective electricity meters on urgent basis to resolve over-billing issue.
While holding an open court here on Thursday,Registrar, Regional office, Yasir Shabbir conducted hearing into cases filed against different federal departments and utility service providers including Multan Electric Company.
He took notice that the complaints regarding over-billing were due to defective electricity meters. He directed the officials concerned to immediately change defective meters including ten in Kehrorpakka area.
The applicants were provided relief of over Rs 100,000 on head of detection in bills.
25 cases were disposed off during the hearing and the officials of the relevant departments and utility service providers were issued directives in this regard.
Recent Stories
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ombudsman office ordered MEPCO to change defective meters3 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws held13 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held13 minutes ago
-
Father kills four children before ending his life in Swabi13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown held against criminals in Khairpur13 minutes ago
-
Distinguished content creators honoured with `Top Digital Awards’ for Showcasing KP’s Landscape23 minutes ago
-
HEC issues revise curricula for ADP, BS, MS in Physics43 minutes ago
-
Second death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed43 minutes ago
-
CM's aide reviews KP's first air ambulance53 minutes ago
-
DC Dera inaugurated 3-week long WSSC cleanliness drive53 minutes ago
-
AC inspects hostels, guest houses, issues deadline for security improvements1 hour ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan given a guard of honor at PM House1 hour ago