Ombudsman office ordered MEPCO to change defective meters

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Federal Ombudsman Regional Office directed the Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) to change defective electricity meters on urgent basis to resolve over-billing issue.

While holding an open court here on Thursday,Registrar, Regional office, Yasir Shabbir conducted hearing into cases filed against different federal departments and utility service providers including Multan Electric Company.

He took notice that the complaints regarding over-billing were due to defective electricity meters. He directed the officials concerned to immediately change defective meters including ten in Kehrorpakka area.

The applicants were provided relief of over Rs 100,000 on head of detection in bills.

25 cases were disposed off during the hearing and the officials of the relevant departments and utility service providers were issued directives in this regard.