Ombudsman Office prepares mobile app for complaints' registration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :For the facilitation of the people in registration their complaints, Federal Ombudsman has prepared a Mobile App fulfilling all modern requirements.

The people can now register their complaints against any federal government department or its subsidiary body.

Earlier, complaints were used to lodge with the offices of the Federal Ombudsman only through e-mail and submission of written applications. The procedure is still continued and complainants can now register their complaints regarding their problems.

For Hazara Division, A Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman is working in the District Government Secretariat, opposite GPO Abbottabad. The Regional Office during last few months has disposed of more than 1200 complaints that were relating to different federal department offices in Hazara Division and provided speedy and cheap justice to the people.

According to Associate Adviser and Regional Chief of Federal Ombudsman Office, Abbottabad, the President of Pakistan Dr.

Arif Alvi has already formally inaugurated the mobile app at Awan-e-Saddar.

Besides, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shehbaz, other senior officers of the secretariat including Wasim Sajjad, former federal ombudsmen, people from political, social and journalistic circles also attended the ceremony at large.

According to the adviser to Federal Ombudsman, the people can now register their complaints through this modern facility from their houses and offices.

The ombudsman office will send such complaints to concerned departments and the complainant will also be informed through an SMS.

He said that the step taken by the Federal Ombudsman is important, useful and modern procedure through which the people directly contact the officers of the institute through their mobile phone set to redress their complaints.