UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ombudsman Office Prepares Mobile App For Complaints' Registration

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

Ombudsman Office prepares mobile app for complaints' registration

For the facilitation of the people in registration their complaints, Federal Ombudsman has prepared a Mobile App fulfilling all modern requirements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :For the facilitation of the people in registration their complaints, Federal Ombudsman has prepared a Mobile App fulfilling all modern requirements.

The people can now register their complaints against any federal government department or its subsidiary body.

Earlier, complaints were used to lodge with the offices of the Federal Ombudsman only through e-mail and submission of written applications. The procedure is still continued and complainants can now register their complaints regarding their problems.

For Hazara Division, A Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman is working in the District Government Secretariat, opposite GPO Abbottabad. The Regional Office during last few months has disposed of more than 1200 complaints that were relating to different federal department offices in Hazara Division and provided speedy and cheap justice to the people.

According to Associate Adviser and Regional Chief of Federal Ombudsman Office, Abbottabad, the President of Pakistan Dr.

Arif Alvi has already formally inaugurated the mobile app at Awan-e-Saddar.

Besides, Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shehbaz, other senior officers of the secretariat including Wasim Sajjad, former federal ombudsmen, people from political, social and journalistic circles also attended the ceremony at large.

According to the adviser to Federal Ombudsman, the people can now register their complaints through this modern facility from their houses and offices.

The ombudsman office will send such complaints to concerned departments and the complainant will also be informed through an SMS.

He said that the step taken by the Federal Ombudsman is important, useful and modern procedure through which the people directly contact the officers of the institute through their mobile phone set to redress their complaints.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Abbottabad Mobile SMS All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Gets 3 Years in Jail for Stealing Kuindzhi ..

2 minutes ago

Khursheed Shah's wives get pre-arrest bails

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad holds rally t ..

2 minutes ago

Two grooms killed in aerial firing incident in Isl ..

8 minutes ago

Schemes worth Rs 470 million approved

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.