Ombudsman office provides relief to 23 complainants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ombudsman Punjab office provided relief of Rs 64.3 million to 23 complainants from various districts by issuing orders to provincial government departments.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, a spokesman for the provincial ombudsman office said the office successfully resolved the longstanding matter of a family pension for a widow Ms Shaheena, residing in a secluded village within the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. After the decision, Ms Shaheena received her remaining pension dues of Rs 182,695 from district accounts office Sargodha.

Furthermore, Ms Najma Mazhar, the plaintiff from Mandi Bahauddin, has been duly compensated for her deceased husband's employment dues through the intervention of the ombudsman's office.

Additionally, her daughter, Ms Mehreen Saba, has also been appointed as a junior clerk in a government department in grade-11, in adherence to Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, the spokesman said.

Moreover, the spokesman emphasized the commendable efforts undertaken by various district administrations in response to public complaints received by the ombudsman's office.

The administrations have successfully reclaimed over 40 kanals of state lands in their areas, valued at Rs 19,120,000, to reopen public thoroughfares and roads, thereby enhancing accessibility for locals and safeguarding government lands.

In a separate case, the ombudsman's office facilitated the retrieval of 2 kanals and a corresponding area of marlas owned by Muhammad Ramzan in Rawalpindi.

The market value of the reclaimed land is estimated to be Rs 4.2 million.

Expressing their appreciation, the beneficiaries have conveyed their gratitudeto the ombudsman's office for providing them with legal relief and a resolutionto their grievances, concluded the spokesman.