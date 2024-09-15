Open Menu

Ombudsman Office Provides Relief To Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Ombudsman office provides relief to citizens

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The office of Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur provided relief to citizens

against a number of complaints related to Multan Electric Power Company

(MEPCO), SNGPL, State Life Insurance and others during the last eight

months.

Talking to the media, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office,

Dr. Muhammad Zahid said the Office had been authorized powers to listen

complaints against all federal government departments and agencies including

utility providers.

Thousands of complaints were lodged by citizens regarding

their issues and problems pertaining to federal departments, especially utility

providers which were resolved, he said.

He said the office of federal ombudsman Bahawalpur had been playing

a remarkable role in resolving the problems of people.

He said that recently, on the directions of Federal Ombudsman Office,

the State Life Insurance Company approved the claim of a citizen worth

Rs 1,082,000.

