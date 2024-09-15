Ombudsman Office Provides Relief To Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The office of Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur provided relief to citizens
against a number of complaints related to Multan Electric Power Company
(MEPCO), SNGPL, State Life Insurance and others during the last eight
months.
Talking to the media, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office,
Dr. Muhammad Zahid said the Office had been authorized powers to listen
complaints against all federal government departments and agencies including
utility providers.
Thousands of complaints were lodged by citizens regarding
their issues and problems pertaining to federal departments, especially utility
providers which were resolved, he said.
He said the office of federal ombudsman Bahawalpur had been playing
a remarkable role in resolving the problems of people.
He said that recently, on the directions of Federal Ombudsman Office,
the State Life Insurance Company approved the claim of a citizen worth
Rs 1,082,000.
Country' mosques, markets shine bright ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
Chairlift rope breaks in Upper Dir, injured 4
AC holds open court
'Earthen clay diyas' to illuminate homes, graveyards during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
PML-N leader calls for unity on 'Democracy Day'
Punjab all set for grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Minister
Speeding car driver leaves woman dead in Gulberg, flees from scene
BJP systematically working to dis empower Muslims, erode their identity in IIOJK: report
Sindh University extends registration deadline for convocation 2024
Man booked, arrested for harassing polio workers
BISE announces results of Uloom-e-Sharqia exams
PM emphasizes Parliament's supremacy, calls for legislation in national interest