Ombudsman Office provides relief to MEPCO consumer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :On the directions of Federal Ombudsman Office, an applicant who was dispatched a heavy electricity bill by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), was provided relief from the Company.

According to an official press release issued here Saturday, the MEPCO dispatched an electricity bill estimated nine lakh rupees against outstanding areas or bill. The applicant, Ghulam Rasool submitted before the Ombudsman Office that he had two tube-wells at his agricultural land to irrigate standing crops.

He contended that the electricity bill dispatched by MEPCO was too much as he did not avail so much electricity.

Dr. Zahid Malik, Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur listened to the applicant and directed the senior officials of MEPCO to conduct inquiry into the matter.

Following the directions of Federal Ombudsman Office, the MEPCO has adjusted the bill and later, dispatched re-corrected bill to the consumer.