Ombudsman Office provides relief to retired official

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, the Police Department has made payment of financial areas to a retired official of the department.

According to a press release issued here, an applicant, Rafeeq Ahmad, retired official of Police Wireless school Bahawalpur submitted his complaint with the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, narrating that the Police Department did not pay areas worth Rs 516,000 to him so far which were outstanding for long time.

The Provincial Ombudsman Office directed the Police Department to pay outstanding money to the applicant.

The Police Department has paid the outstanding money to the applicant, the press release concluded.