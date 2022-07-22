UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Office Provides Relief To Retired Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Ombudsman Office provides relief to retired official

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, the Police Department has made payment of financial areas to a retired official of the department.

According to a press release issued here, an applicant, Rafeeq Ahmad, retired official of Police Wireless school Bahawalpur submitted his complaint with the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, narrating that the Police Department did not pay areas worth Rs 516,000 to him so far which were outstanding for long time.

The Provincial Ombudsman Office directed the Police Department to pay outstanding money to the applicant.

The Police Department has paid the outstanding money to the applicant, the press release concluded.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bahawalpur Money

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

3 hours ago
 Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

13 hours ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

13 hours ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.