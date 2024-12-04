Ombudsman office resolves 115 complaints in Nov 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Ombudsman Office has shown commendable performance in addressing public grievances by resolving 115 complaints out of 120 during the last month of November 2024 in Vehari

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Ombudsman Office has shown commendable performance in addressing public grievances by resolving 115 complaints out of 120 during the last month of November 2024 in Vehari.

According to the monthly performance report issued on Wednesday, 120 complaints were received and decisions were issued on 115 cases, reflecting the office's efficiency and dedication.

Advisor to Ombudsman Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum said that the office was actively working to resolve complaints regarding mismanagement, undue delays, negligence, corruption and malpractice in government service delivery across Punjab, including Vehari. Citizens can seek redressal without the need for in-person visits, as joint hearings were conducted and decisions were promptly communicated, he added.

He suggested that, for filing complaints, individuals can submit applications on plain paper via mail, including their name, address, phone number, a copy of their CNIC, and an affidavit, to the Regional Office of the Punjab Ombudsman at 51-H, opposite Gymkhana Club, Vehari.

The advisor further highlighted ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the office's services among citizens. “We are committed to providing justice and ensuring government departments remain accountable to the public,” he added.

This proactive approach underscores the Punjab Ombudsman Office’s commitment to efficient and transparent governance, he maintained.