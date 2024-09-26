Ombudsman Office Resolves 19 Cases In Shujabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Senior Investigation Officer Dr. Zahid Malik visited Shujabad here on Thursday and held an open court at the Town Municipal Corporation office.
He addressed public complaints about federal institutions. He received written complaints and solved 19 cases on-the-spot. He issued orders to refund over Rs 5 million in various bill-related cases. He also directed MEPCO Executive Engineer Tariq Mahmood Dar to immediately restore over three electricity connections.
The federal officers informed him that faulty meters for more than three connections were replaced. Dr. Malik ordered focal persons from WAPDA, Sui Gas, Postal Life Insurance, NADRA, Pakistan Railways, ZTBL, and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to resolve pending complaints promptly.
He emphasised swift implementation of the Federal Ombudsman’s decisions, warning against any delays. He encouraged people to submit their complaints in writing, assuring that public grievances would be addressed free of charge and without any delay.
Dr. Malik shared that in 2023, the Federal Ombudsman handled a record 194,099 complaints regarding government departments' mismanagement. Action on complaints increased by 18pc compared to last year. Out of the total, 193,028 complaints were resolved, marking a 22pc improvement over 2022.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eradicating fake news top priority of PML-N govt: Daniyal Chaudhry16 seconds ago
-
PM meets Bill Gates, founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)38 seconds ago
-
Health minister announces modern reforms for nursing sector45 seconds ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates solar system at Old Age Home48 seconds ago
-
2 killed, one injured in firing outside Judicial Complex56 seconds ago
-
Tareen stresses public service at Lodhran Pilot Project silver jubilee ceremony59 seconds ago
-
Punjab Safe Cities Authority hosts conference on 'Tech-Driven Policing'1 minute ago
-
School roof collapse in Muzaffargarh makes CM angry1 minute ago
-
Task Force establishes to review progress of UN's SDGs in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
FPPCI calls for enhanced investment & efforts to unlock vast potential of Pak’s tourism industry3 hours ago
-
Darbar held to address issues confronted by police officials3 hours ago
-
FESCO issues annual maintenance schedule3 hours ago