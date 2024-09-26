Ombudsman office resolves 19 cases in Shujabad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Senior Investigation Officer Dr. Zahid Malik visited Shujabad here on Thursday and held an open court at the Town Municipal Corporation office.

He addressed public complaints about federal institutions. He received written complaints and solved 19 cases on-the-spot. He issued orders to refund over Rs 5 million in various bill-related cases. He also directed MEPCO Executive Engineer Tariq Mahmood Dar to immediately restore over three electricity connections.

The federal officers informed him that faulty meters for more than three connections were replaced. Dr. Malik ordered focal persons from WAPDA, Sui Gas, Postal Life Insurance, NADRA, Pakistan Railways, ZTBL, and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to resolve pending complaints promptly.

He emphasised swift implementation of the Federal Ombudsman’s decisions, warning against any delays. He encouraged people to submit their complaints in writing, assuring that public grievances would be addressed free of charge and without any delay.

Dr. Malik shared that in 2023, the Federal Ombudsman handled a record 194,099 complaints regarding government departments' mismanagement. Action on complaints increased by 18pc compared to last year. Out of the total, 193,028 complaints were resolved, marking a 22pc improvement over 2022.