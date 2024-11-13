Open Menu

Ombudsman Office Resolves Complaints

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:13 PM

On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur, nine complaints pertaining to MEPCO, NADRA and other departments were resolved

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur, nine complaints pertaining to MEPCO, NADRA and other departments were resolved.

In-charge and Senior Investigation Officer Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur Dr. Zahid Malik conducted hearing into applications, carrying complaints against Multan Electric Company (MEPCO), National Data Regulator Authority (NADRA) and other federal departments.

Nine cases pertaining to electricity bills, issuance of Family Registration Certificates (FRC) and National Computerized Identity Card (CNIC) were resolved on the occasion.

The officials of MEPCO, NADRA and other departments were also appeared during hearing at the Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Malik said that 350 applications/complaints had been registered with the Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur during last 10 days. He said that the complaints were registered against several federal departments. He added that federal departments would have to ensure provision of swift relief to people.

