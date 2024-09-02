Open Menu

Ombudsman Office Sukkur Disposes Of Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024

Ombudsman office Sukkur disposes of complaints

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Federal Ombudsman regional office in Sukkur has disposed of dozens of complaints against the federal departments and provided relief to the applicants.

Incharge, Federal Ombudsman regional office in Sukkur, Sayed Mahmood Ali Shah on Monday had conducted investigation into applications submitted to his office against the federal departments including SEPCO, Sui Gas, Passport Office, GPO, NPB, Pakistan Railways and others.

Relief was provided to applicants after conducting hearing into the applications.

The applications were filed against the federal departments including SEPCO, Sui Gas, FBR, Passport Office, NBP, Post Office, Pakistan Railways and others.

Sayed Mahmood Shah directed the SEPCO authorities to correct the electricity bills besides changing electricity meters of several applicants who submitted their applications in this regard.

