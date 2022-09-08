Ombudsman office Sukkur starts relief activities for flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The regional office of Federal Ombudsman has started its relief activities to help the stranded flood victims in Sukkur here on Thursday.

According to consultant Federal Ombudsman Office Sukkur Major Retired Mominuddin, they were assessing the needs of the flood victims to coordinate relief activities with the federal and the provincial government departments as well as NGOs, so that effective work could be ensured.