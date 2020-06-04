Ombudsman office takes notice on application of Pakistani students studying in KSA

Senior Advisor and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar sought a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the application of Pakistani students studying in Saudi Arab for their return

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Advisor and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar sought a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the application of Pakistani students studying in Saudi Arab for their return.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the Grievance Commissioner asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with the students and to facilitate them.

The commissioner has fixed the subject matter for hearing on June 10 for proceedings and summoned the representative of the ministry with the report.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of Pakistanis students studying in different universities of Saudi Arab filed application to the Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis federal Ombudsman Secretariat for their return to Pakistan.

The students stated in application that due to pandemic situation they wantedto return to Pakistan as the students of different countries had gone to theirhomes. On students application, the Ombudsman office has taken the action.