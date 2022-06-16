Ombudsman official visits utility stores in Pano Aqil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Consultant, Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur, Major (Retd) Muhammad Ali on Thursday paid a visit to the utility stores in Pano Aqil and checked the prices and quality of edible items.

During his visit, he inquired the staff of the utility stores and the shoppers about the prices of items being sold.

Ali directed the utility store officials to install sheds outside the stores to provide respite to the people from the hot weather.

Furthermore, he assured the people of addressing all their issues with regard to utility stores on priority basis.