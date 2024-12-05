Ombudsman open court

Consultant Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Khushab Mumtaz Ahmed held an open court at Jouharabad on Thursday and listened to people's problems regarding different departments of Punjab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) consultant Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Regional Office Khushab Mumtaz Ahmed held an open court at Jouharabad on Thursday and listened to people's problems regarding different departments of Punjab.

Officers of several provincial government departments were also present.

Provincial Ombudsman office was established in year 1996 to provide inexpensive justice to masses at their doorsteps.

The official said the ombudsman office received 315,000 complaints from the year 2000 to 2024 and resolved the complaints within 45 to 60 days.