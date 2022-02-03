Ombudsman ordered inquiry against construction of illegal speed breaker in E/11

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi after receiving number of complaints for construction of unauthorized and illegal speed breakers in Sector E-11 Islamabad on Thursday ordered an inquiry against National Police Foundation (NPF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi after receiving number of complaints for construction of unauthorized and illegal speed breakers in Sector E-11 Islamabad on Thursday ordered an inquiry against National Police Foundation (NPF).

The residents of Sector E-11 had sent number of complaints to the Federal Ombudsman against National Police Foundation for constructing unauthorized/illegal speed breakers on the main artery, double road of E-11 sector causing huge inconvenience to thousands of road users.

The Federal Ombudsman constituted a two members committee under the headship of Additional Secretary (Coordination) Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat. The Secretary Ministry of Interior was directed to nominate an officer not below the level of BS-20 as member of the committee.The committee will ascertain collusion, negligence and apathy on the part of the relevant agency, fix responsibility and submit report within 07 days.