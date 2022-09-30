UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Orders Govt Department To Pay Building Rent

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Quetta ordered a government department to pay six months unpaid rent to the owner of a building

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Quetta ordered a government department to pay six months unpaid rent to the owner of a building.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the petitioner had filed a complaint in the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Quetta that his building was rented to a government department which did not pay rent from the last six months.

The Ombudsman took action against the said department and the investigation revealed that the applicant's demand was genuine and issued orders for the payment of the rent.

