Ombudsman orders issuance of stipend, Khidmat card to students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Tuesday ordered for issuing educational stipend and Khidmat cards to the deserving students to enable them to continue their studies.

According to a spokesperson for the office of Ombudsman Punjab here, the Ombudsman resolved 64 out of 84 complaints about an interruption in the issuance of educational stipends.

He said that the secretary school education department also ensured to resolve the remaining 20 cases in compliance with the direction of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan. Similarly, district education authorities and district monitoring officers had been further activated to avoid any further delay in payment of stipends to the students in 16 different districts.

The spokesman explained that the Ombudsman Office took this initiative in the best public interest to facilitate the students in their studies.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan also directed the school education department, Punjab Social Protection Authority and Punjab Information Technology board to jointly develop handy software to ensure timely payments to the students. Alongside, they have been further advised to launch an SMS alert service for students. "It would keep the students abreast of subsequent action on their applications," the spokesman added.