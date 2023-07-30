Ombudsman orders Rs 14.137m financial relief for applicants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab ombudsman has ordered provision of cumulative financial relief of Rs 14.137 million to applicants hailing from various districts.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a spokesman said the ombudsman's office had received applications for provision of financial relief, death grant, talent scholarships, outstanding dues, and resolution of employment-related issues, including non-payment of pension, leave encashment, GP fund matters, and creation of an OSD (officer on special duty) post, among others.

The ombudsman provided justice to Rana Muhammad Ali by ordering his son's appointment as a junior clerk in BPS-11 to the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in Okara. Similarly, the school Education Department was directed to appoint Abrara Saadia from Toba Tek Singh and Shahnaz Bibi's son from Bahawalnagar as naib qasid under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

Moreover, the Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund board was directed to release an educational stipend of Rs 22,000 to Atta-ul-Haq Bhatti's daughter from Okara, Rs 32,000 to Gulshan Parveen's son from Talagang, and monthly grant arrears amounting to Rs 187,000 to Rao Muhammad Anwar from Bhakkar. Additionally, Tariq Nazir from Chakwal received a farewell grant of Rs 95,750 on the directions of the ombudsman, the spokesman added.

In another development, the Workers Welfare Board disbursed a death grant of Rs 6 lakh to a complainant, Saima Razzaq, after the ombudsman office got involved. Furthermore, the ombudsman office successfully ensured the release of petrol bills worth Rs 130,010 for a local petrol station in Narowal, the spokesman added. Also, the office's intervention led to the availability of clean drinking water from the newly installed tube-well in the Jinnah Park locality of Rahim Yar Khan, benefiting the local population.