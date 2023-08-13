Open Menu

Ombudsman Orders Rs. 35mln Relief To Complainants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Taking action on complaints received at the regional offices, the office of the Punjab Ombudsman provided relief to complainants to the tune of Rs. 35.23 million through different provincial departments.

Official source told APP on Sunday that stuck-up scholarships amounting to Rs. 672,000 were also paid to students on the directions of the ombudsman.

Moreover, relief was also provided to complainants, including Rs. 1.96 million under the head of family pensions, Rs. 8.553 million for repair and maintenance of a building, Rs. 1.773 for payment of outstanding rents, Rs.

670,000 as death grants, Rs. 3657,505 regarding creation of OSD posts, Rs. 1.375 million to clear pending liabilities of government contractor, he added.

The provincial ombudsman office ensured reimbursement of Rs. 9 lakh regarding group insurance, Rs. 577,730 pertaining to traveling allowance and Rs. 173,000 to clear the security deposits of the government contractor, he added.

Encroached land worth Rs. 12.2 million was got cleared on the direction of the Punjab Ombudsman and other financial relief of over Rs. 3 lakh was also provided to complainants, he concluded.

